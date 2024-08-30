Advertorial
Product Spotlight: The Tyrant's Etiquette Tutor Now Available on Kickstarter
by Editio Publishing (Paid Advertisement),
It's a tale as old as time… or is it?
Livia Blanche is the elegant and cold daughter of a Duke who upholds noble etiquette above all else. Croft is a lonely Emperor shrouded in dark rumors in dire need of a proper court education.
It seems like the perfect match—except Livia has been possessed by the spirit of a fiery reader who dropped the novel before the end! Now, she is determined to change her fate away from an Empress destined to die violently.
Except… after entering a magical contract marriage with Croft to rehabilitate his image—with each swearing to divorce when the other falls in love with someone else, of course—one of them begins to catch feelings!
Join Livia and Croft as they navigate imperial intrigue, assassination plots, and their own hearts in our very first Kickstarter.
Are you a fan of transmigration stories? The Tyrant's Etiquette Tutor is a classic romance fantasy from South Korea featuring all the tropes you know and love!
Join us, Editio Publishing, in bringing this limited-edition collector's hardcover boxset to life. This exclusive design will never be available again.
That's not all! We've even got an assortment of goodies featuring exclusive illustrations from popular South Korean artists.
Want to carry a piece of the adventure with you? Take our double-sided acrylic keychain featuring the original covers by SUKJA.
Need to customize your outfit or bags? Try out 3 by 3-inch acrylic square pin showcasing Livia and Croft's vows!
Need to liven up your space? Display our 6.9-inch by 9.4-inch acrylic standee featuring exclusive new artwork from RUCK from Livia and Croft's wedding day!
Need help keeping track of your place while reading? Try our 2 by 8-inch acrylic bookmark featuring exclusive, eye-catching artwork by Ttorong.
Need something to carry your essentials? Try out our stylish 13 by 15-inch tote bag featuring our crown seal on one side and exclusive line art by Ttorong on the other.
Need to spice up your journaling? Use our three specially designed washi tape themed day, night, and lace. With each roll at 10 meters, you won't run out for a while!
If you're a romance fantasy fan or just love a good ol' beautifully crafted book, then please join us to bring The Tyrant's Etiquette Tutor to life!
At Editio Publishing, we personally source stories that highlight strong female leads. Our high-quality works-in-translation explore love with just a little bit of magic sprinkled in. We hope to create a home for readers all over the world who share a passion for web novels and light novels.
discuss this in the forum |