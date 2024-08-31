Dragon's Dogma Game Director Hideaki Itsuno Leaves Capcom

30-year veteran also worked on Devil May Cry series

Veteran CAPCOM developer Hideaki Itsuno announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Saturday that he is leaving the company after 30 years to develop a new game in a "new environment."

The game director and designer has directed Devil May Cry 2 , Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening , Devil May Cry 4 , Devil May Cry 5 , Dragon's Dogma , Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen , and Dragon's Dogma 2 .

He is also known for his work on the Street Fighter Alpha , Power Stone , CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 , and Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne games among others.

Itsuno began his career at CAPCOM in the Arcade Division in 1994, and earned his first director position on Star Gladiator .

The announcement comes after Shin Megami Tensei character designer Kazuma Kaneko left Atlus in April after 35 years with the company.