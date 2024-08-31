News
Dragon's Dogma Game Director Hideaki Itsuno Leaves Capcom
posted on by Anita Tai
Veteran CAPCOM developer Hideaki Itsuno announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday that he is leaving the company after 30 years to develop a new game in a "new environment."
The game director and designer has directed Devil May Cry 2, Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening, Devil May Cry 4, Devil May Cry 5, Dragon's Dogma, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Dragon's Dogma 2.
He is also known for his work on the Street Fighter Alpha, Power Stone, CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, and Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne games among others.
Itsuno began his career at CAPCOM in the Arcade Division in 1994, and earned his first director position on Star Gladiator.
The announcement comes after Shin Megami Tensei character designer Kazuma Kaneko left Atlus in April after 35 years with the company.