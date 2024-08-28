Japanese Government, Anime Studios Team Up to Develop Next Generation of Animators

Global Anime Challenge allows 6 young talents from Japan to intern at studios overseas

On July 31, the Global Anime Challenge (GAC) project took its first steps to develop the next generation of Japanese animators. The GAC is now taking applications for six talented young animators, producers, and directors to “experience internships at world-class studios outside of Japan for three months.”

Image courtesy of Kinema Citrus ©︎ Global Anime Challenge 2024 / All rights reserved

A press conference at the Co-creation Studio for Social Values at the Institute of Japan Research first announced the GAC project. The conference featured Yumi Ennyu (Japanese government's Agency for Cultural Affairs ), Masuo Ueda (CEO of Skyfall ), Takeshi Kikuchi (Executive Officer of Kadokawa ), Taiki Sakurai (CEO of Salamader), Tadashi Sudo (Program Director of the Niigata International Animation Festival), Yosuke Yasui (The Japan Research Institute), Momoko Hatooka ( Newtype Deputy Editor-in-Chief), Michiko Takahisa (Director at Foriio), and Muneki Ogasawara (CEO of Kinema Citrus ). During the nearly two-hour conference, many of the key personnel presented their thoughts, the planned objectives, and a Q&A session. The full conference is available on the Global Anime Challenge's YouTube channel:

According to a statement GAC released after the press conference, the project will occur over six phases: the selection, internship preparation, overseas studio internships, production of concept trailers, appearances at the Annecy Film Festival in France and Anime Expo , and analysis and evaluation.

For the first phase, selection, GAC is looking for six total animators, directors, and producers between the ages of 20-39. While it's not required, the organization prefers candidates belonging to anime studios with “some degree of professional achievement.” The GAC website provided more information for those who are currently not part of an anime studio: “Freelancers must be affiliated with an animation production company for the duration of their participation in this program. If they are unable to find an affiliate, they will be temporarily affiliated with an animation production company designated by the GAC office.” The website also suggests candidates should have strong communication skills as well as approval and recommendations from managers and producers of their anime studios. The website is currently accepting applications until October.

Once selected, the six participants will take part in an internship preparation program. The program will host lectures and workshops, for two hours twice a month, over eight months. The cohort will also take English language courses two times a week for eight months to learn how to pitch and explain ideas in English. The GAC did not specify if the six participants would be attending these courses while performing their normal work duties.

Tthe six participants will then intern at an animation studio outside of Japan for three months. During the internship, the GAC hopes that the members will develop their skills and learn production methods not seen in Japan. They are aiming to select two studios and send three members to each. The internship will be split into two periods: between July and September, and between October and December. During the internship period, the cost of living and salaries will be provided by the GAC.

The GAC then plans for the six participants to “develop concept trailers to be presented at the world's top animation exhibition events.” The participants' assigned studios will handle the production of these concept trailers, and the studios will retain the copyrights. It's a shame as the animation studio may reject the idea and the member in question will not be able to take it elsewhere. However, it does provide young talent with valuable experience in developing a concept and bringing it to production.

If the concept trailers are produced, the GAC wishes to show them at the Annecy International Film Festival and Anime Expo in France in 2026.

Finally, as a program backed by the Japanese government, it will hold a period of analysis and evaluation from August to November 2026. The Japan Research Institute will “conduct surveys and create a final report to evaluate [the] Global Anime Challenge.” The report will be released to the public with presentations through forums and symposium events. If the project succeeds, the GAC can grow and develop with a larger second set of candidates.

The Global Anime Challenge appears to be an ambitious project. With a two-year plan in place, it will be interesting to see the results from the initial six candidates. Hopefully, this will lead to the development of new talent in the anime industry as well.