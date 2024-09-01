Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Anime's Climax Promo Video Streamed

Series debuted on July 13

The " MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024" ( MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024) livestream event on Sunday revealed a new promotional video for Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? , the television anime of writer Kei Sazane and illustrator neco 's Naze Boku no Sekai o Dare mo Oboeteinai no ka? novels. The video previews the show's upcoming climax.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 2024 細音啓/KADOKAWA/なぜ僕製作委員会

The anime premiered onon July 13 at 10:30 p.m. JST before airing on, and other channels.is streaming the series as it airs and is also streaming an English dub.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force TV 2 , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Satoru Sugizawa ( Love After World Domination ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Hiromi Kato ( Goblin Slayer II , A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ) is adapting neco 's original character designs for animation. Unlucky Morpheus is performing the opening theme song "Sekai Rinne" (World Reincarnation). SUSU is performing the first ending theme song "Togirenaide" (Don't Stop), URBANGARDE is performing the second ending "Ai, Amnesia" (Love, Amnesia), and ELFENSJóN is performing the third ending "UMBRA."

Kadokawa published the novel series' first volume in July 2017, and the ninth and final volume in August 2020.

Arikan launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in February 2018. BookWalker Global is releasing the manga in English under the title Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? , and it describes the story:

War between the five races on earth - the humans, the "Demonic Race", the "Wild God Race", the "Spirit Race" and the "Phantom Beast Race"- has ended in the victory of humans.

It is said that "Prophet Sid" had sealed the other four races in the black pyramid now called "Crypts".

Kai's job is to watch the crypts and make sure that there is no change. He is also training to save humans when the other races break the seal and come back to this world.

The crypts looked quiet today...but after Kai felt the world bending in front of his eye...everything changed.

"World Rebirth" was activated...!!

Now Kai is in a totally different world where no one knows him. But he remembers everyone!

Source: MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024 livestream





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.