BookWalker Global Exclusively Releases 'Why Does Nobody Remember Me in this World?,' Sentenced to Be a Hero Manga

Titles released digitally 3 months ahead of other stores

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global online manga and light novel service announced on Monday that it will exclusively release digitally in English Arikan 's Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? ( Naze Boku no Sekai o Dare mo Oboeteinai no ka? ), and Natsumi Inoue 's Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 ( Yūsha-kei ni Shosu: Chōbatsu Yūsha 9004-tai Keimu Kiroku ) manga adaptations, three months ahead of other stores.

© Arikan, Kei Sazane, neco, Kadokawa

Arikan

Naze Boku no Sekai o Dare mo Oboeteinai no ka?

Kadokawa

Monthly Comic Alive

Kadokawa

launched the manga adaptation of'slight novel series in'smagazine in February 2018.published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 21, and the 10th volume on September 22.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker describes the manga:

"Why am I forgotten from the whole world?" Manga version of the fantasy blockbuster you can't stop reading! Coming out in Anime in 2024. 10 volumes released so far in Japan.

War between the five races on earth - the humans, the "Demonic Race", the "Wild God Race", the "Spirit Race" and the "Phantom Beast Race"- has ended in the victory of humans.

It is said that "Prophet Sid" had sealed the other four races in the black pyramid now called "Crypts".

Kai's job is to watch the crypts and make sure that there is no change. He is also training to save humans when the other races break the seal and come back to this world.

The crypts looked quiet today...but after Kai felt the world bending in front of his eye...everything changed.

"World Rebirth" was activated...!!

Now Kai is in a totally different world where no one knows him. But he remembers everyone!

Kadokawa published the first volume of Sazane's ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) original light novel series with illustration by neco in July 2017, and the ninth final volume in August 2020.

The light novels will get a television anime adaptation, which will premiere in 2024.

© Natsumi Inoue, Rocket Shokai, Mephisto, Kadokawa

Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004

Yūsha-kei ni Shosu: Chōbatsu Yūsha 9004-tai Keimu Kiroku

Kadokawa

Kadokawa

Inoue launched the manga adaptation of's) light novel series on'swebsite in March 2022.published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2022.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker describes the manga:

Sinned heroes will save this world.. .A Dark Fantasy to be adapted to Anime in 2025. 1 volume released so far in Japan.

Being sentenced to Heroship was the most severe punishment one could be given.

Heroes would be sent to the frontline of a never-ending battle against the demon lords.

Not even death could relieve them on their duty.

There was no end to prison sentence. Even if they fought for a hundred years, they would still not be released.

Only by killing every last demon lord would they be pardoned for their crimes.

And...that was no more than a pipe dream.

However, things might be different for XYRO, Penal Hero Unit 9004.

He accidentally meets a goddess...and she asks him to be her knight!

Shokai launched the light novel series on Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu site in October 2020, and Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2021. Kadokawa published the fifth volume on August 17. Yen Press licensed the novel series, and will publish the second volume on December 12.

The novel series' television anime adaptation will premiere in 2025.

To celebrate the manga series' release, BookWalker Global is holding the " Kadokawa Fantasy Chapter Fair," which offers initial chapters of select fantasy manga series, including vertical scroll TATESC titles, for free. Succeeding chapters are available at 50% off.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.