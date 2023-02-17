Yen Press Adds 12 Manga, 3 Light Novels

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed 12 manga, three light novels, and one graphic novel. The titles include:

Title:mangaAuthors:(story),(art),(character design)Summary: Laika has settled into the role of a rather prim young lady at the house in the highlands—but was she always that way? Or was she more of a hot-blooded dragon...as red as her scales? In the second spin-off of the Killing Slimes series, the school days of Azusa's oldest companion will be revealed!

Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie -Rebellion- : The Complete Omnibus Edition

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: After Madoka Kaname's sacrifice, the hopeless cycle that once bound every magical girl to a terrible fate was broken at last. Or was it...? All does not seem right with the world, and as Homura pulls at the loose threads of the girls' new realities, is it possible that an even darker destiny looms ahead?

Revisit the complete manga adaptation of Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie -Rebellion- in this deluxe omnibus edition!



Mieruko-chan Anthology Comic

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: The creepy, the crawly, the grotesque—in the daily lives of Miko and friends, ghostly monsters lurk around every corner. This official comic anthology is brought to you by a variety of guest artists!

Title:mangaAuthors:(story),(art)Summary: Naoya Fukamachi is a university student whose ability to infallibly detect lies has left him friendless and isolated. When his paper piques the interest of his handsome and eccentric folklore-studies professor, Akira Takatsuki, he soon finds himself dragged into Akira's research. Now, as the assistant in charge of common sense, he must help his professor interpret an array of unexplainable phenomena…

Sentenced to Brave Punishment

Title:light novelAuthors: Rocket Shokai (story), edited bySummary: Heroism—a punishment for only the worst criminals. Those sentenced to the fate of a hero are forced to fight at the front lines against the demon king's army—and if they die, they can expect to be revived and continue the battle. But when their leader, convicted of killing a goddess, meets another goddess himself, the contract they forge may be enough to change the world…

Title:light novelAuthor:Summary: The Academy: a school the size of an island where students compete for ranks. Not only did Hiroto Shinohara pass the most rigorous exam in the country with top marks to transfer there, but he defeated last year's reigning champ on his very first day, catapulting him to the highest rank in record time. Except…he didn't. The truth is, he screwed up big time, and now he must maintain his position at the Academy no matter what. It's a liar's world, after all!

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through

Title:light novelAuthors: Umikaze Minamino (story),(art)Summary: Born blind, Kunon aims to be the first person to use water magic to create new eyes for himself. After five months of study, he has already surpassed his teacher, and continues to grow his talents. Not only can his magic help him sense color, but he can also use it to make handy items and even conjure a whole cat! Word of his skills and ingenuity soon reach the court and earn him a spot as disciple to the most powerful magician in the land. But is his ultimate goal even attainable?

I Don't Need a Happy Ending

Mikanuji

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: From office workers to high schoolers to a mistress and her maid, dive into a collection of Girls Love stories from the author ofdelivers a tantalizing mix of sweet and spicy in this anthology—including a brand-new epilogue for her short story, “I Don't Need a Happy Ending”!

The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls

Title:mangaAuthors:Summary: In the world of monsters, where scaring and tormenting humans is a way of life, even monster girls need to pass their classes, graduate, and get a job! Enter Class Z: a bunch of failures more likely to be frightened and bullied themselves. Can this ragtag group of underdogs become successful, full-fledged monsters?

After We Gazed at the Starry Sky

Title:mangaAuthor: Bisco KidaSummary: It all started with a job. When wheelchair user Subaru Miyazawa decides to visit the planetarium after finishing its brochure design, he bumps into Togo Awase, the photographer involved in the project. Although Subaru had admired his work, he never thought he would see the man himself—or that Togo would go so far as to carry Subaru down the steps to view the starry night sky up close. Subaru can only hope they'll meet again...

The Witches' Marriage

Title:mangaAuthor(s): studio HEADLINESummary: Opening the Door of Truth is the ultimate goal for many witches, but gathering enough power to do so is no easy feat. One popular method is entering into a Witches' Marriage, a contractual bond that generates more power the closer the two grow. Melissa is one such witch—but is her heart truly immune to the adorable Tanya as she claims?

Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times

Title:Author: Kenji TsurubuchiSummary: In the ancient kingdom of Yamato, between the eras of gods and men, there was a time when the two coexisted. Miyo is chosen to serve as a human sacrifice to her village's god, Kippuuson-no-Mikoto, but she's not ready to die! Can Ozuno, a monk with the ability to speak one-on-one with the gods, save her life?

The Second-Chance Noble Daughter Sets Out to Conquer the Dragon Emperor

Title:mangaAuthors:(story),(art),(character design)Summary: Although Jill's engagement to the Crown Prince should have guaranteed her a happy life, she is instead sentenced to death by her own fiancé! However, moments before her death, she is sent back in time to the party that determined her fate. In a desperate bid to avoid her doom, she proposes to the first man she sees, but that man turns out to be none other than an enemy from a neighboring country, the Dragon Emperor Hades!

I Don't Know Which is Love

Title:mangaAuthor(s): Oku TamamushiSummary: With high school graduation approaching, Mei Soraike tries to confess her love to the best friend she has long harbored a secret crush for…only to have her hopes crushed instead. But a little heartbreak is fine—because she'll absolutely, definitely, without a doubt get a girlfriend in college! Just as Mei sets her resolve, potential prospects start sidling up to her one by one…?!

Game of Familia -Family Senki-

Title:mangaAuthor(s):(story), D. P (art)Summary: After his father's remarriage, high school student Sasae Hatsushima moves in with his three new stepsisters. That's all well and good until the whole family is summoned to another world! Will they be able to band together and survive in the brutal, unforgiving land?

Yen Press has also licensed Cassandra Jean and Mosskat's Cuckoos Three graphic novel.

