Kei Sazane's 'Why Nobody Remembers My World?' Novels Get TV Anime in 2024

The live-streamed MF Bunko J Summer School Festival event on Sunday announced that writer Kei Sazane ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) and illustrator neco 's Naze Boku no Sekai o Dare mo Oboeteinai no ka? ( Why nobody remembers my world? ) novels are getting a television anime adaptation, which will premiere in 2024. The anime's teaser visual illustrated by neco was also revealed.

© 2024 細音啓/KADOKAWA/なぜ僕製作委員会

The novel series' manga adaptation author Arikan also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

Image via MF Bunko J's Twitter account © Arikan

Kadokawa published the novel series' first volume in July 2017, and the ninth and final volume in August 2020.

The novels center in an era in which humans, led by the hero Cid, won the great war between the five races competing for supremacy on earth. However, that world gets "overwritten" in front of a boy named Kai. In the overwritten world, dragons and demons rule the earth, and humans lost the great war without the hero Cid. The boy Kai, who is also forgotten by all humans, decides to reclaim the "true world" after meeting a mysterious girl named Rinne.

Arikan launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in February 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2018, and the ninth volume on February 21.

Sazane's Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru ( God's Game We Play or literally, God is Hungry for Games) light novel series is also inspiring a television anime adaptation in 2024.

Kadokawa published the first novel volume in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose . The novels' sixth volume shipped on January 25, and the seventh volume will ship on July 25.

Source: MF Bunko J Summer School Festival livestream, Why nobody remembers my world? anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.