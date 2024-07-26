News
VTuber Legend, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Anime Reveal English Dub Casts, Premieres
posted on by Alex Mateo
The English cast for the television anime of Nana Nanato's VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream light novel series includes:
- Hayden Daviau as Awayuki
- Kristin Sutton as Hikari
- Hannah Alyea as Chami
- Skyler McIntosh as Suzuki
Jason Lord is directing the dub, and Susie Nixon is producing. Macy Anne Johnson is adapting the script. Neal Malley is the mixer, and Victor Acosta is the engineer.
The show premiered on July 7 on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, AT-X, and d Anime Store, and will premiere on BS NTV on July 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
The dub cast for the television anime of writer Kei Sazane and illustrator neco's Naze Boku no Sekai o Dare mo Oboeteinai no ka? (Why nobody remembers my world?) novels includes:
- Ricco Fajardo as Kai
- Megan Shipman as Jeanne
- Emi Lo as Rinne
- Jill Harris as Saki
- Justin Green as Ashran
- Corey Pettit as Falin
- T.J. Anthony as High-rank Demon
- Ray Hurd as Jet Black Demon
Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub. Susie Nixon is producing. Blair Rowan and Clayton Browning are credited for adaptation. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Manuel Aragon is the engineer.
The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on July 13 before airing on BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and other channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
