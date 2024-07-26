VTuber Legend, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Anime Reveal English Dub Casts, Premieres

Dubs premiere on Friday/Saturday

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 七斗七・塩かずのこ／KADOKAWA／「ぶいでん」製作委員会

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?

announced on Friday that it has begun streaming the Englishfor the, and it will begin streaming the Englishfor theanime on Saturday. The company unveiledcasts for both series.

The English cast for the television anime of Nana Nanato 's VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream light novel series includes:

Jason Lord is directing the dub , and Susie Nixon is producing. Macy Anne Johnson is adapting the script. Neal Malley is the mixer, and Victor Acosta is the engineer.

The show premiered on July 7 on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , AT-X , and d Anime Store , and will premiere on BS NTV on July 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.



Image courtesy of Happinet © 2024 細音啓/KADOKAWA/なぜ僕製作委員会

The dub cast for the television anime of writer Kei Sazane and illustrator neco 's Naze Boku no Sekai o Dare mo Oboeteinai no ka? ( Why nobody remembers my world? ) novels includes:

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub . Susie Nixon is producing. Blair Rowan and Clayton Browning are credited for adaptation. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Manuel Aragon is the engineer.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on July 13 before airing on BS Asahi , Kansai TV , and other channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

