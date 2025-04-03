News
Sonic X Shadow Generations Game Gets Release on Switch 2
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The game launched on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations, remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.
The game has a three-part prologue animated web series titled Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings, which started streaming online on September 25.
The game released the "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack" on December 12, which features scenes inspired from the live-action film and Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow.
Sonic Generations was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. Sega later released the game for PC and 3DS.