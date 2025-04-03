Sonic X Shadow Generations Game Gets Release on Switch 2

Game launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, Steam on October 25

Image via Sonix X Shadow Generations game's website ©SEGA

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Nintendo

announced during's Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that the game will be available for theSwitch 2 during the "launch window" of the Switch 2.

The game launched on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations , remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

The game has a three-part prologue animated web series titled Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings , which started streaming online on September 25.

The game released the " Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack" on December 12, which features scenes inspired from the live-action film and Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow.

Sonic Generations was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. Sega later released the game for PC and 3DS.



Source: Sega via Gematsu