Sonic X Shadow Generations Game Gets Release on Switch 2

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Game launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, Steam on October 25

Image via Sonix X Shadow Generations game's website
Sega announced during Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that the Sonic X Shadow Generations game will be available for the Nintendo Switch 2 during the "launch window" of the Switch 2.

The game launched on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations, remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

The game has a three-part prologue animated web series titled Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings, which started streaming online on September 25.

The game released the "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack" on December 12, which features scenes inspired from the live-action film and Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow.

Sonic Generations was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. Sega later released the game for PC and 3DS.

Source: Sega via Gematsu

