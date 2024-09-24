Sonic X Shadow Generations Gets Trailers for Story, 'Dark Beginnings' Animated Web Series

3-part Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings series begins on Wednesday

Sega 's Sonic Central stream for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise revealed on Tuesday a trailer for the Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings animated web series, a 3-part prologue for the Sonic X Shadow Generations game. The video reveals that the first episode will begin streaming online on Wednesday. The second episode will then stream on October 3, and the third episode will launch on October 10.

The stream also unveiled a story trailer for Sonic X Shadow Generations :

The 24-page "Gerald Robotnik's Journal" booklet will be included in all physical day-1 editions of the game. Sega streamed an informercial in an old-school style:

Sega will release the game on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations , remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic Generations was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. Sega later released the tor PC and 3DS.

Source: Sonic Central stream