Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition, Wild Hearts S Games Head to Switch 2

Complete Edition will be Switch 2 launch title on June 5

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday Koei Tecmo 's Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition release for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, as part of the Switch 2's launch lineup. The company also announced the Wild Hearts S game will debut on the system on July 25.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition will include the DLC from the original game, as well as six new scenarios with Decisive Battles.

The original game launched in the west digitally for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in July 2023.

This release was an updated version of the original Nobunaga no Yabō: Shinsei game, which launched in Japan in July 2022, after a delay from 2021.

Koei Tecmo describes Wild Hearts S :

Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts inside a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan! Hunt in a pack of up to four players in seamless co-op or play as a lone wolf as you fight fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Craft your hunting grounds and weapons, gear up to hunt, then take down the massive monsters in this chaotic world gone wild.

The original Wild Hearts game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the EA App, Steam , and Epic Game Store in February 2023. Koei Tecmo 's Omega Force studio developed the hunting game set in "fantasy feudal Japan," and EA published the game under its EA Originals label.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.