Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Game Heads West for PS4, Switch, PC on July 20

Trailer streamed for 16th entry, which launched in Japan in July 2022

Koei Tecmo announced on Thursday that it will release the 16th entry in the Nobunaga's Ambition ( Nobunaga no Yabō ) grand strategy game series titled Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening digitally for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on July 20. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The game will launch in Japan with the title Nobunaga no Yabō: Shinsei with Power-Up Kit . This release will be an updated version of the original Nobunaga no Yabō: Shinsei game, which launched in Japan in July 2022, after a delay from 2021.

Koei Tecmo describes the game:

In NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening, players will experience the life of a daimyō, a powerful Japanese leader, in the troubled times of the Warring States Period, 16th century Japan. As the head of their own clan, players will have to make the best decisions in in key areas ranching from the economy, to diplomacy, and military might in hopes of eventually unifying the country. To do so, they will be supported by retainers, AI officers who think and act on their own judgement. Retainers will provide submissions to the players to help them plan their battle strategy.

The siege feature returns in the game. Unlike in previous entries, sieges take place on a single map with different terrain types and castles or castle towns. Landmarks and achievements will affect strategy throughout the game. In addition, there will be a variety of scenarios, events, policies, and editing functions.

The game commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Nobunaga's Ambition series.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi shipped for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in Japan in November 2017. Koei Tecmo Games released the game in the West for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in June 2018.

Source: Press release