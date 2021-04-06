Koei Tecmo Unveils New Nobunaga's Ambition Game for 2021 Release

New game is titled Nobunaga no Yabō: Shinsei

KOEI Tecmo Games announced on March 28 that it is developing a new game in its Nobunaga's Ambition ( Nobunaga no Yabō ) grand strategy game series titled Nobunaga no Yabō: Shinsei (Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth). The game is slated for a 2021 release.

The latest game in the series is Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi , which shipped for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in Japan in November 2017. KOEI Tecmo Games released the game in the West for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in June 2018.