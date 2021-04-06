News
Koei Tecmo Unveils New Nobunaga's Ambition Game for 2021 Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New game is titled Nobunaga no Yabō: Shinsei
KOEI Tecmo Games announced on March 28 that it is developing a new game in its Nobunaga's Ambition (Nobunaga no Yabō) grand strategy game series titled Nobunaga no Yabō: Shinsei (Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth). The game is slated for a 2021 release.
The latest game in the series is Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi, which shipped for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in Japan in November 2017. KOEI Tecmo Games released the game in the West for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in June 2018.
Source: KOEI Tecmo's YouTube channel via Hachima Kikō