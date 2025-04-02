FFVII Remake Intergrade Game Gets Switch 2 Release

Enhanced version of Remake launched in June 2021

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that Square Enix 's FFVII Remake Intergrade game will come to the system.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's enhanced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on PS5, December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and June 2022 on PC via Steam .

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.