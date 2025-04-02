Shine Post: Be Your Idol! Game's New Video Reveals June 5 Release on Switch 2

The official website for Shine Post : Be Your Idol! , the game for Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge 's Shine Post multimedia idol project, began streaming a new promotional video for the game on Wednesday. The video reveals that the game will launch for the Switch 2 in Japan on June 5, the same day as the console's release.

Image via Shine Post franchise's X/Twitter account ©Konami Digital Entertainment,Straight Edge Inc. ©Konami Digital Entertainment

The game's staff announced on January 7 that it is changing platforms from mobile to console.

Akihiro Ishihara ( Guilty Gear, Love Plus ) is in charge of the game's development. Players are meant to support the idols of the game behind-the-scenes to make their dreams come true.

The Shine Post anime premiered in the AnichU timeslot on the NTV channel in July 2022. HIDIVE exclusively streamed the anime, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in August 2023.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Although the idol group TiNgS is chasing after big dreams, so far their accomplishments have only been small — and now, suddenly, they're facing a potential break up! Hope seems lost, but when a new manager with a special skillset takes them under his wing, the members of TiNgS find themselves shooting for the stars all over again.

The anime is part of Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge 's Shine Post multimedia idol project, which also includes a manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, and concerts.