Shine Post: Be Your Idol! Game Redirected from Mobile to Console

Staff to announce platform, release date later

The staff for Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge 's Shine Post multimedia idol project announced on Tuesday that the Shine Post : Be Your Idol! game will change platforms from mobile to console.

The staff will release more information about the game, including the new platform or platforms and release date, at a later time.

Akihiro Ishihara ( Guilty Gear, Love Plus ) is in charge of the game's development. Players are meant to support the idols of the game behind-the-scenes to make their dreams come true.

The Shine Post anime premiered in the AnichU timeslot on the NTV channel in July 2022. HIDIVE exclusively streamed the anime, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in August 2023.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Although the idol group TiNgS is chasing after big dreams, so far their accomplishments have only been small — and now, suddenly, they're facing a potential break up! Hope seems lost, but when a new manager with a special skillset takes them under his wing, the members of TiNgS find themselves shooting for the stars all over again.

The anime is part of Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge 's Shine Post multimedia idol project, which also includes the game by Akihiro Ishihara ( Guilty Gear, Love Plus ), a manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, and concerts.