Sentai Filmworks Licenses Shine Post Anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has licensed the anime of writer Rakuda and illustrator Buriki 's Shine Post light novel series. HIDIVE will exclusively stream the anime for the summer 2022 anime seeason, and Sentai Filmworks will release the series on home video at a later date.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Although the idol group TiNgS is chasing after big dreams, so far their accomplishments have only been small — and now, suddenly, they're facing a potential break up! Hope seems lost, but when a new manager with a special skillset takes them under his wing, the members of TiNgS find themselves shooting for the stars all over again.

The anime will premiere in the AnichU timeslot on the NTV channel on July 12 at 25:29 (effectively, July 13 at 1:29 a.m.) It will also run on BS NTV and AT-X .

The anime is part of Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge 's Shine Post multimedia idol project, which also includes a game by Akihiro Ishihara ( Guilty Gear, Love Plus ), a manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, and concerts.

Kei Oikawa ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI . SPP is in charge of the series scripts. Tatsuto Higuchi ( Revue Starlight ) is writing the scripts with Rakuda , who is also credited as the author of the original novel series and for conceiving the world view. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Macross Delta ) is designing the anime characters based on Buriki 's original character designs. Yōhei Kisara ( Love Live! School idol project ) of Stray Cats is producing the music.

Rakuda and Buriki launched the Shine Post: Nee Shitteta? Watashi o Zettai Idol ni Suru Tame no, Goku Futsū de Atarimae na, to Bikkiri no Mahou ( Shine Post : Did You Know? The Most Ordinary, Natural, and Unique Magic to Make Me an Absolute Idol ) light novel in October. The two previously collaborated on the Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo light novel series that also inspired a television anime.

Source: Sentai Filmworks