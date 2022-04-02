Shine Post Anime's 1st Video Introduce Aspiring Idols, July Debut

The live-streamed " Shine Post Official Strategy Meeting" debuted the first full promotional video for the anime of writer Rakuda and illustrator Buriki 's Shine Post light novel series on Saturday. The video introduces the story's up-and-coming idols in the TINGS group, and also announces the anime's July premiere.

The anime will premiere in the AnichU timeslot on the NTV channel and also on BS NTV in July. The cast of the TINGS and HY:RAIN groups will appear in an event at Tokyo's Yamano Hall on May 14. The event will start with the earliest advance screening of the first episode.

The anime's cast includes the members of TINGS:

Playing the story's rival idol group HY:RAIN are:

Yū Serizawa as Ren Kurogane, HY:RAIN's leader. She is in the same high school as Haru, which makes their relationship increasingly complicated.



as Ren Kurogane, HY:RAIN's leader. She is in the same high school as Haru, which makes their relationship increasingly complicated. Kurumi Takase as Aoba Karabayashi, the older of the Karabayashi sisters, and whose collected demeanor lends herself to being an older sister figure to the group in general.

as Aoba Karabayashi, the older of the Karabayashi sisters, and whose collected demeanor lends herself to being an older sister figure to the group in general. Miyu Kubota as Itoha Karabayashi, the younger of the Karabayashi sisters, and the most competitive HY:RAIN member.

as Itoha Karabayashi, the younger of the Karabayashi sisters, and the most competitive HY:RAIN member. Tomoyo Takayanagi as Nanoha Hiumi, whose reticence hides a string drive to be an idol.

as Nanoha Hiumi, whose reticence hides a string drive to be an idol. Arisa Kōri as Yawara Naekawa, the oldest in HY:RAIN alongside Aoba, and whose competitive gymnast past lends her an advantage in dance maneuvers.

The other cast members include:

Ayaka Ohashi as Hotaru

as Hotaru Iori Noguchi as Nanami Totsuka

as Nanami Totsuka Kiara Saitō as Miina Hirose

The anime is part of Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge 's Shine Post multimedia idol project, which also includes a game by Akihiro Ishihara ( The [email protected] , Love Plus, Uma Musume Pretty Derby ), a manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, and concerts.

Kei Oikawa ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI . SPP is in charge of the series scripts. Tatsuto Higuchi ( Revue Starlight ) is writing the scripts with Rakuda , who is also credited as the author of the original novel series and for conceiving the world view. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Macross Delta ) is designing the anime characters based on Buriki 's original character designs. Yōhei Kisara ( Love Live! School idol project ) of Stray Cats is producing the music.

Rakuda and Buriki launched the Shine Post: Nee Shitteta? Watashi o Zettai Idol ni Suru Tame no, Goku Futsū de Atarimae na, to Bikkiri no Mahou ( Shine Post : Did You Know? The Most Ordinary, Natural, and Unique Magic to Make Me an Absolute Idol ) light novel on October 8. The two previously collaborated on the Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo light novel series that also inspired a television anime.