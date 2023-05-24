BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! Anime Premieres With 3 Episodes on June 29

Videos, theme songs, visual unveiled

A formal project unveiling event in Tokyo for BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! , a new anime series for the BanG Dream! project, announced on Tuesday that the anime will premiere with three episodes on June 29 at 10:00 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA . The anime will then air on other networks and services. ABEMA will stream episodes a half hour early, starting with the fourth episode. The staff also unveiled the ending theme song "Shiori" (Bookmark) by MyGo!!!!! and main visual. The franchise 's official YouTube channel began streaming a commercial, and it previews the opening theme song "Hitoshizuku" by MyGo!!!!!.

The channel also streamed a music video for the opening theme:

© BanG Dream! Project ©Craft Egg Inc.©bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

The band's new single featuring the opening and ending theme songs will launch on August 9.

The anime will star the MyGo!!!!! band members:

Koudai Kakimoto ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is returning to the franchise to direct the new anime at SANZIGEN , and Yuniko Ayana is supervising and writing the series scripts.

The in-person band's fifth live concert will be at the KT Zepp Yokohama venue on August 12. They will also perform at the Tokyo Garden Theater on November 4.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film continued the story from the third season, and it opened in Japan in January 2022. The franchise 's Morfonica band got a two-episode anime in July 2022.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.