Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 16-22

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Oedo Fire Slayer enters top 10 as Frieren skips week due to Winter Olympics airing

The live-action Golden Kamuy film aired on NTV on Friday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.3% rating.

The Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales anime film aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m. and earned a 4.5% rating.

An episode in a marathon re-airing of the ninth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, February 18 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 4.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 22 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.9
Detective Conan NTV February 21 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 22 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.0
Doraemon TV Asahi February 21 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.1
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV February 21 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.8
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi February 22 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 21 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
Oedo Fire Slayer -The Legend of Phoenix- TBS February 22 (Sun) 23:30 30 min.
2.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 21 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
The Smurfs (season 3) NHK-E February 21 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 21 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 9-15
