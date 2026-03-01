Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 16-22

The live-action Golden Kamuy film aired on NTV on Friday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.3% rating.

The Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales anime film aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m. and earned a 4.5% rating.

An episode in a marathon re-airing of the ninth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, February 18 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 4.2% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

