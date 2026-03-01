Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members

The official X/Twitter account for Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke , the new television anime of Miya Kazuki 's Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) "biblia fantasy" light novel series, announced seven more cast members over the past week.

Yukari Tamura as Georgine

Mami Koyama as Veronica

Minami Takayama as Forencia

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Bonifatius

Nao Tōyama as Angelica

Asami Seto as Brigitte

Katsumi Fukuhara as Zack

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©香月美夜・TO ブックス/本好きの下剋上製作委員会2026

The anime will premiere on April 4 onandat 5:30 p.m. JST. It will then air on thechannel on April 6 at 9:25 p.m. JST. The anime will air for two consecutive(quarter of a year) for a half-year run.

Yuka Iguchi and Show Hayami return in the new series as Rozemyne (previously Myne) and Ferdinand, respectively.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Kowloon Generic Romance , Hayate the Combat Butler , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is directing the new series at Wit Studio , replacing the anime's three seasons director Mitsuru Hongō . Mariko Kunisawa returns to write the series scripts, and Aiko Minowa ( After the Rain , The Ancient Magus' Bride in-between animation) is the new character designer. MICHIRU returns to compose the music.

Little Glee Monster performs the anime's opening theme song "Pages," and Nogizaka46 member Erika Ikuta performs the anime's ending theme song "Ima mo, Arigatō" (Even Now, I Thank You).

The first anime season premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. The second season premiered in Japan in April 2020. The anime's third season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired.

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and ended the web novel in 2017. You Shiina illustrates the print edition. The main series ended with its 33rd volume (volume 12 of part 5) in December 2023. The novel series now has over 13 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and some of the various manga adaptations in English.