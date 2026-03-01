Laid-Back Camp 4th Season Anime's Promo Video Reveals Returning Cast, Staff, 2027 Debut

returns to direct new season at new animation studio

The official website for the television anime of Afro 's Laid-Back Camp manga revealed on Sunday the teaser visual, promotional video, returning cast, staff, and 2027 debut of the anime's fourth season.

The returning cast members include:

Shin Tosaka returns from the third season to direct the new season at FuRyu Pictures , replacing 8-Bit from the previous season. Pierre Sugiura (also known as Masafumi Sugiura ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryūta Ura ( Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel trilogy films key animator) is the new character designer, replacing Hisanori Hashimoto from last season. Akiyuki Tateyama returns as the composer, and Takeshi Takadera returns as the sound director.

Artists Asaka and Eri Sasaki will perform the fourth season's opening and ending theme songs respectively, and the band Kiminone will perform the series theme.

, the third anime season based on's) manga, premiered in April 2024.streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English

The anime's first season premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021.

An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

The anime inspired MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game that launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2022. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen ) VR game in March 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen ) VR game in April 2022.

Laid-Back Camp All-in-one!! , the first smartphone game in the franchise , was released worldwide in June 2023. Cozy Trail Games' Yurukyan△ ~Puzzle Camp~ ( Laid-Back Camp : Puzzle Camp) smartphone puzzle game launched in July 2024.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.