Laid-Back Camp TV Anime Gets 3rd Season

The cast of the Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film announced at a Saturday screening that Afro 's original Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga is inspiring a third television anime season. Afro drew an illustration to celebrate the news:

Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) is a "slow outdoor manga" that follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Houbunsha will publish the manga's 14th compiled volume on November 10. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018, and released the 12th compiled volume on September 27. The manga is on hiatus in Japan until February 3.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021.

An anime film based on the manga opened on July 1.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

The anime inspired several video games, and is inspiring its first smartphone game for iOS and Android devices this year.

