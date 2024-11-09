Laid-Back Camp Anime Gets 4th Season

Anime's 3rd season debuted on April 4

The official X/Twitter account for the Laid-Back Camp franchise announced on Saturday that the anime will get a fourth season.

Original manga creator Afro drew an illustration to commemorate the new season.

Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

The animation studio changed for the third season from C-Station to 8-Bit . Shin Tosaka ( Infinite Stratos 2 ) was the new director, and Masafumi Sugiura ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) was in charge of series composition. Hisanori Hashimoto (key animator for Attack on Titan , Guilty Crown ) was the new character designer, Akiyuki Tateyama returned as the composer, and Takeshi Takadera returned as the sound director.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021.

An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

The anime inspired MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game that launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2022. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game in March 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game in April 2022.

Laid-Back Camp All-in-one!! , the first smartphone game in the franchise, was released worldwide in June 2023. Cozy Trail Games' Yurukyan△ ~Puzzle Camp~ (Laid-Back Camp: Puzzle Camp) smartphone puzzle game launched on July 25.