Laid-Back Camp Anime Gets Smartphone Puzzle Game in 2024

More details on June outdoors festival also announced

The Laid-Back Camp Season 3 stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 announced on Saturday that the anime is inspiring a new smartphone puzzle game, Yurukyan△ ~Puzzle Camp~ ( Laid-Back Camp : Puzzle Camp) this year. The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the game is launching on the same day.

The event also announced more details on Yuru Fes, a June 8-9 outdoor festival at the manga and anime's real-life locale in Yamanashi Prefecture with a companion music festival. Cast members Yumiri Hanamori and Nao Tōyama , composer Akiyuki Tateyama , the Laid-Back Camp Accoustic Band, and musicians Kiminone and Asaka will appear at the June 8 music festival's two sessions at the YCC Prefectural Citizen's Culture Hall.

An anime based on Afro 's original manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season, will premiere on April 4 on the AT-X channel at 11:00 p.m. JST, then on Tokyo MX at 11:30 p.m. JST, and on BS11 at 12 midnight JST (effectively, April 5). An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

The anime inspired MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game that launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2022. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game in March 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game in April 2022.

Laid-Back Camp All-in-one!! , the first smartphone game in the franchise, released worldwide in June 2023.