Laid-Back Camp Anime's 3rd Season Debuts on April 4

The cast for the third anime season of Laid-Back Camp based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga announced during an advanced screening Saturday that the season will debut on April 4.

The animation studio is changing from C-Station to 8-Bit . Shin Tosaka ( Infinite Stratos 2 ) is the new director, and Masafumi Sugiura ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) is now in charge of series composition. Hisanori Hashimoto (key animator for Attack on Titan , Guilty Crown ) is the new character designer, Akiyuki Tateyama returning as the composer, and Takeshi Takadera is returning as the sound director. The musical unit Kiminone is performing the opening theme song "Laid-Back Journey," and Asaka is returning to the franchise to perform the ending theme song "So Precious."

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018. The manga has inspired two other anime seasons, anime shorts, an anime film, a live-action series adaptation, and several video games.