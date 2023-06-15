Laid-Back Camp Anime's 1st Smartphone Game Launches Globally

Game was delayed from original fall 2022 release date

The official Twitter account for Laid-Back Camp All-in-one!! , the first smartphone game based on the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, announced on Thursday that the game has now been released worldwide. The game's developer enish unveiled a trailer for the game last week.

The game was initially slated for iOS and Android devices in fall 2022, but was delayed in November to a spring 2023 release date.

Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) is a "slow outdoor manga" that follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Houbunsha published the manga's 14th compiled volume in November 2022. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018, and released the 13th compiled volume on April 18. The manga is on hiatus in Japan until February 3.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021.

An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022. The anime will have a third season.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

The anime already inspired MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last November. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game in March 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game in April 2022.