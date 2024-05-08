News
Moyashi Fujisawa, Kumakuzu's Watashi no Arika Manga to End in 6th Volume
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The manga entered its final arc in this year's 17th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine on March 26. The manga then transferred to the YanMaga Web website on April 15.
The manga's story follows the center star of a rising idol group, Arika, who suffers a terrible accident.
Fujisawa and Kumakuzu launched the series in Weekly Young Magazine in December 2022. Kodansha published the manga's fifth volume on Tuesday.
Fujisawa serialized the Burn the House Down (Mitarai-ke Enjō Suru) manga in Kodansha's Kiss magazine from 2017 to 2021, and Kodansha published eight volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English, and it published the eighth volume in January 2023. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that aired on Netflix worldwide in 2023.
