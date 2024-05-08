Takako Shimura's Awajima Hyakkei Manga Gets Anime

creator's manga about girls in opera school ran from 2011 until this past March

© Takako Shimura, Ohta Publishing

Ohta Publishing

announced on Thursday that'smanga is inspiring an anime.has not revealed any further details about the anime adaptation.

The coming-of-age omnibus series follows the girls at an opera music school, with each chapter centering around a different girl.

Shimura launched the manga in Ohta Publishing 's PocoPoco website in July 2011. The manga moved to Ohta Web Comic in July 2016. The manga went on hiatus in 2019, and resumed after three years, with a monthly serialization in January 2022. The manga again went on hiatus in August 2022, and resumed in November 2023. The manga ended on March 15.

Ohta Publishing will release the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume on May 13.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero anime, Battery the Animation , and the Overtake! racing anime. She drew a short-run manga adaptation for the Battery novels. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers . Seven Seas is releasing Shimura's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga digitally and in print.

Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in October 2020.

Sources: Ohta Web Comic Twitter account, Comic Natalie