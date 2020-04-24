Seven Seas Adds New Manga by Takako Shimura, Kabi Nagata

2 other light novels, 2 other manga licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed the Tamamo-chan's a Fox! novels, The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent light novels and manga, The Kingdoms of Ruin manga, the Even Though We're Adults manga, and the My Alcoholic Escape from Reality manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Ray Yuuki's Tamamo-chan's a Fox! ( Oinari JK Tamamo-chan! ) manga in print and digitally on January 19, 2021. The company describes the story:

Tamamo is a fox from the Inari Shrine in Kyoto, who may or may not also be a goddess. She longs to try “high school” and all the fun and drama therein, so she transforms into a human girl—but her technique isn't perfect, so she doesn't change completely. Adults don't seem to notice her furry form, and her classmates pretend that she's like the other girls, but Tamamo is definitely shaking up their ordinary high school life!

Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine is serializing the manga. Ichijinsha released the fourth compiled book volume on October 26.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Yuka Tachibana and Yasuyuki Syuri's The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ( Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannō Desu ) light novels in print on November 24. The volume will debut early in digital format. Seven Seas will release the first volume of Fujiazuki's manga adaptation in print and digitally on December 8. The company describes the story:

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all...as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her.

Tachibana launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in 2016. Fujiazuki's manga adaptation launched on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in July 2017.



Seven Seas will release yoruhashi's The Kingdom of Ruin ( Hametsu no Ōkoku ) manga digitally and physically starting on December 1. The company describes the manga:

Humanity long lived in harmony with witches, but an advanced scientific revolution has made the powers of a witch unnecessary. Succumbing to resentment and fear, the greatest nation in the world begins a brutal witch hunt and eliminates all witches from the land. After being forced to watch his beloved teacher die, Adonis, a witch's apprentice, swears revenge on the empire that took everything away from him. It's a bloody battle between science and magic in this thrilling new manga series!

yoruhashi launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in April 2019. The manga also runs on the Manga Doa, MAGComi , and pixiv Comic websites.



Seven Seas will release Takako Shimura 's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga digitally and in print starting on January 26, 2021. The company describes the series:

Ayano, an elementary school teacher in her thirties, stops by a bar one day and runs into her old friend, Shuri. Sparks fly as the two chat, and before the night is over, Ayano even goes in for a kiss. Shuri is intrigued but confused...especially when she discovers that Ayano has a husband! Both Ayano and Shuri are about to find out that love doesn't get any easier, even as you grow older.

Shimura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in March 2019.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Aoi Hana manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero and Battery anime. She drew a short-run manga for the latter.



Seven Seas will release Kabi Nagata 's My Alcoholic Escape from Reality ( Genjitsu Tōhi Shitetara Boroboro ni Natta Hanashi ) manga in a single-volume edition digitally and in print on January 26, 2021. The company describes the manga:

Nagata Kabi's downward spiral is getting out of control, and she can't stop drinking to soothe the ache of reality. After suffering from unbearable stomach pains, she goes to the hospital, where she is diagnosed with pancreatitis—and is immediately hospitalized. A new chapter unfolds in Nagata Kabi's life, as she struggles to find her way back to reality and manga creation in the wake of her breakdown.

East Press published the autobiographical manga in Japan in November 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Nagata's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga in June 2017. The release has ranked on Amazon 's list of Best Graphic Novels for 2017 and BookScan's monthly list of top selling comics. The company then released her My Solo Exchange Diary manga in June 2018.



