Detective Conan Anime Unveils New Opening Song by B'z

Rock band performs new opening song "Heaven Knows" starting on January 10

The staff of the Detective Conan anime revealed on Monday the new opening theme song that will debut in the upcoming episode that will air in Japan on January 10. Rock band B'z performs the new opening theme song "Heaven Knows." The anime's staff also revealed the key visual for the series' 30th anniversary:

Image via Comic Natalie ©Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

B'z first performed an opening theme for the anime with the song "Girigiri Chop" in 1999, and has since performed five more opening themes including the song "SLEEPLESS" in 2022. The band performed the anime's ending theme song "Pilgrim" in 2011. B'z also performed theme songs for some the franchise 's anime films such as: Case Closed: The Last Wizard of the Century , Case Closed: The Phantom of Baker Street , Detective Conan: The Private Eyes' Requiem , Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence , and Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare .

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

It was previously announced that Mai Kuraki is performing the new ending theme song titled "TOWA: Eikyū ni Kaze ni Noru" (TOWA: Riding on the Winds for Eternity), also starting on January 10.

The Detective Conan anime announced several projects to commemorate the anime's 30th anniversary including a new two-hour special titled Detective Conan: 30-gō Satsujin Jiken (#30 Murder Case). Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback , Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) is writing the script. The special will have an original story.

The anime is also getting another collaborative episode with Japan's J-League for soccer with actress Yūka Kageyama appearing in the episode, and is getting a collaborative episode with the "Japan International Birdman Rally" contest, with Takahiro Ōkura penning the episode.

The Episode "ZERO" The Shinichi Kudo Aquarium Case ( Meitantei Conan Episode "ZERO" Kudō Shinichi Suizokukan Jihen ) one-hour special aired in Japan on January 3. Crunchyroll also streamed the one-hour special.

The franchise will also get a concert to be held in Kanagawa on April 17 and 18 and in Hyogo on May 23 and 24.

TMS Entertainment began streaming a specially curated selection of episodes from the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3. The episodes are streaming in Japanese and with a new English dub , which marks the new dub 's first appearance on Crunchyroll . The first selection of episodes is titled "Conan vs. The Black Organization" and features episodes with the titular antagonists, including episodes that have never before been available in the U.S. Crunchyroll and Netflix added more episodes to the first collection on August 21, and again for a second collection on November 1.

"Rivals of the Great Detective," the latest specially curated collection of episodes, began streaming on January 1 on Netflix and Crunchyroll in Japanese with English subtitles and with a new English dub .

The Detective Conan television anime premiered on January 8, 1996, and will celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 8, 2026. The series has aired more than 1,100 episodes.

Gōshō Aoyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since January 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. Viz Media publishes the manga under the name Case Closed , Funimation 's original localized title. The English manga release uses the same English names from the original Funimation dub when applicable, and it uses the original Japanese names otherwise.

The manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the franchise 's 29th film, will open in Japan on April 10.

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ( Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ), the 28th film in the franchise , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office in April 2025.