Detective Conan Anime's 1-Hour 'Episode Zero' Special Slated for January 3

Image via Detective Conan anime's X/Twitter account © 青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996

Detective Conan

announced on Saturday that thetelevision anime series' one-hourEpisode "ZERO" Shinichi Kudō Aquarium Incident) special will air on January 3, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. (2:30 a.m. EST). (That is 90 minutes earlier than the television anime's regular 6:00 p.m. JST or 4:00 a.m. EST timeslot.)

The special's plot is set a little bit before the start of the main story, before high schooler Shinichi Kudō becomes Conan Edogawa. Shinichi and Ran Mōri go to the aquarium to figure out a plan to reconcile the characters Kogoro Mōri and Eri Kisaki, who have separated. A murder happens during their aquarium visit, and Shinichi works to find the culprit.

The special will also depict one more investigation as a prologue that ties into "that fateful day." To mark the anime's 30th anniversary, creator Gōshō Aoyama , Conan voice actress Minami Takayama , Shinichi Kudō voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi , and Ran Mōri voice actress Wakana Yamazaki will appear in the special to discuss the television theme songs they fondly remember.

The Detective Conan television anime premiered on January 8, 1996, and will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year. The series has aired more than 1,100 episodes.

TMS Entertainment began streaming a specially curated selection of episodes from the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3. The episodes are streaming in Japanese and with a new English dub , which marks the new dub 's first appearance on Crunchyroll . The first selection of episodes is titled "Conan vs. The Black Organization" and features episodes with the titular antagonists, including episodes that have never before been available in the U.S. Crunchyroll and Netflix added more episodes on August 21.

Gōshō Aoyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since January 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. Viz Media publishes the original manga under the name Case Closed . The English manga release uses the same English names from the original Funimation dub when applicable, and it uses the original Japanese names otherwise.

The manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ( Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ), the 28th film in the franchise , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office on April 18.

Sources: YTV, Comic Natalie