Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 TV Anime's Teaser Promo Video Streamed

Kadokawa began streaming a teaser promotional video on Saturday for Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 , the second season anime based on Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! (Bungo Stray Dogs Ruff!) spinoff manga for the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise.

The anime will debut in 2026.

Returning cast members include:

Toshihiro Kikuchi (episode director on Vinland Saga , Great Pretender ) is returning from the first season to direct the anime at BONES and Nomad . Yūdai Hanaoka (episode director for The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl ) is the assistant director. Tōko Machida ( Lucky Star , With You and the Rain , Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider ) is overseeing the series scripts, replacing Kazuyuki Fudeyasu . Hiromi Daimi (episode animation director on Re:CREATORS , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is returning to design the characters.

Other staff members include:

The first season premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

The comedy spinoff manga based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga shows the manga's characters in SD form in comedic gag scenes.

Kanaineko launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in December 2015. The manga currently has 14 volumes.

Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa launched the Bungo Stray Dogs manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012, and the series is ongoing. Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

The manga's first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019. The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan in January 2023. The anime's fifth season premiered in July 2023, and ended in September 2023. Crunchyroll has streamed all the anime as they aired.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018.

NextNinja's Gakuen Bungo Stray Dogs ( Bungo Stray Dogs School) smartphone game launched on November 6.

