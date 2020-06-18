Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! Comedy Spinoff Manga Gets TV Anime

Kanaineko launched gag manga spinoff in 2015

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Kanaineko's Bungō Stray Dogs Wan! ( Bungō Stray Dogs Ruff!) spinoff manga for the Bungō Stray Dogs franchise is inspiring a television anime . Kanaineko drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime announcement. The second collection of animation sketches from the main Bungō Stray Dogs anime will go on sale, and it will cover episodes 13 to 16. The anime's character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai is drawing the new book's cover illustration.

The comedy spinoff manga based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungō Stray Dogs manga shows the manga's characters in SD form in comedic gag scenes.

Kanaineko launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in December 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume last December.

Asagiri and Harukawa's original manga centers around a league of literary figures with supernatural powers. For example, in real life, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa wrote acclaimed stories that inspired Akira Kurosawa 's Rashōmon film and the Aoi Bungaku Series anime's Jigoku Hen (Hell Screen) arc. In Bungō Stray Dogs , he has the power to transform and manipulate his cloak into a monster-like entity. Together, some of these writers solve mysteries as part of the "Armed Detective Agency," while others appear as antagonists.

The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub last March. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation are both streaming the series.

An anime film, titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple , opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

The manga also inspired a smartphone game that launched in December 2017. Ambition released the game in English in July 2018, and Crunchyroll took over publication of the game in November 2018. An OVA shipped with the manga's 13th compiled volume in August 2017.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web