Hololive VTuber Korone Inugami Announces Hiatus

Inugami takes break from streaming to focus on medical care for her family

Ho̵lolive VTuber Korone Inugami announced on Thursday that she is going on hiatus from streaming to focus on medical care for her family. An X (formerly Twitter ) post by the VTuber's agent stated, "We will announce [Inugami's] return after discussing it with her."

Inugami's agent further stated that her agency will post her videos that have already been produced.

The announcement comes in the wake of her fellow Hololive VTuber Haato Akai announcing her hiatus. Akai is on hiatus for health concerns.

Inugami began her VTubing career in 2019 with Hololive. Inugami presents herself as a “dog from a bakery in the city” character.