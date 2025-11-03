Hololive VTuber Akai Haato Goes on Hiatus

Due to health, after consulting with her family, Haato will go on hiatus to prioritize her recovery

VTuber agency Cover announced on October 31 that hololive VTuber Akai Haato is going on hiatus. Haato's agency stated, "Regarding Akai, due to her health and after consulting with her family, has decided to go on hiatus."

Cover added that comments by Haato during recent streams have been cut in such a way to spread rumors and defamatory comments based on speculation about other talents. The company will take civil and criminal action toward those who continue to take part in the spread of rumors and defamatory comments.

Cover and Haato have not announced a return date.

Haato began her VTubing career in 2018 as a first-generation Cover VTuber talent. Akai Haato presents herself as a "sassy kōhai" character.