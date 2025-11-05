Live-Action One Piece Series Season 3 Casts Xolo Maridueña as Ace

Announcement video features Maridueña

The staff for the third live-action season based on Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga announced on Wednesday that it has cast Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace. The staff unveiled a video featuring Maridueña:

Image via Live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The third season has previously cast Cole Escola as Bon Clay.

Ian Stokes and Joe Tracz are co-showrunners, writers and executive producers for the third season.

Image via live-action One Piece's X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

, the second live-action season , will premiere onon March 10, 2026.

The second season began production in July 2024, and has wrapped up production. Series creator Eiichiro Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

The second season adds Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. Owens announced in March he was leaving the show after production on season 2 ended to work on his mental health.

The previously announced new cast for season 2 includes:

Mikaela Hoover voices Chopper in the English version, and also provides the facial capture for the character.

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The series won awards for "Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program" and "Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Program" at The 3rd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.