My Hero Academia: Team Up Missions Spinoff Manga Gets Special 1-Shot Story on December 4

Viz Media publishes the manga and describes the story:

The aspiring heroes of My Hero Academia team up with pro heroes for action-packed missions! To prepare the next generation of heroes for real-world hero work, the ambitious Team-Up Missions Program pairs groups of students with pro heroes to go on action-packed missions where they will learn to use teamwork to defeat villains. Although Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. High friends are thrilled to participate, there's just one catch—there's no telling who will be teamed up with whom! From top heroes to students from other classes and schools, anyone could be on the same team.

The manga first got a prologue chapter in Shueisha 's Jump Giga magazine in July 2019, before it started serialization in Saikyō Jump in August that same year. The spinoff manga commemorated the fifth anniversary of the main manga. The manga ended on January 4, and its eighth and final compiled book volume shipped on May 2.

Horikoshi launched the main manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it in August 2024. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also published the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April 2024. The manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume shipped in December 2024 and includes 38 pages of new content that take place after the original ending.

The anime's eighth and final season premiered on October 4. Crunchyroll streams the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

My Hero Academia: You're Next , the fourth anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2024. The film screened in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International opened the film in U.S. theaters in October 2024. The Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases of the film shipped in Japan on February 19 and include a bonus anime short titled " A Piece of Cake ."

The television anime of Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court 's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ( Vigilante: Boku no Hero Academia Illegals ) spinoff manga premiered on April 7 on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide excluding Asia, and also streams an English dub . The anime will get a second season in 2026.