My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime Reveals Same-Day English Dub, Cast

Image courtesy of TOHO Animation © 古橋秀之・別天荒人・堀越耕平／集英社・ヴィジランテ製作委員会

announced that it is streaming a same-day Englishon Monday for the television anime ofand's) manga. Dubbed episodes begin streaming during the 15 minute period following the episodes' 11:15 a.m. EDT premiere on the service.

The English cast (which features returning members from the main anime's dub ) includes:

Zach Bolton is directing the dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Matthew Greenbaum is adapting the English script. Nathanael Harrison is the ADR mixer, and Tina Son is the ADR engineer.

The anime premiered on Monday on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia.

Kenichi Suzuki ( Cells at Work! , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is directing the anime. BONES ' newly established company BONES FILM is animating the series. Yōsuke Kuroda is returning from the main My Hero Academia anime to write and oversee the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida ( Yowamushi Pedal , Cells at Work! ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is returning from the main anime to compose the music alongside Shōgo Yamashiro and Yūki Furuhashi .

Additionally, Yukihiro Watanabe is the art director, Haruko Nobori is the color designer, Yingying Zhang is the director of photography, Mizuki Sasaki is the 3DCG director, Kiyoshi Hirose is the editor, and Masafumi Mima is the sound director.

Kocchi no Kento performs the anime's opening theme song "Kekka Orai" (All's Well in the End). Four-member rock band yutori perform the ending theme song "Speed."

The manga is a spinoff of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga. The spinoff takes place before the start of the main manga. Viz Media describes the story of the first volume:

Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…

Furuhashi and Court launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in August 2016. The manga then relaunched on Shonen Jump+ in December 2016. Viz Media began releasing the manga digitally in English in August 2017, and also published the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also released the manga in English digitally. The manga ended in May 2022, and had 15 compiled book volumes.

Source: Email correspondence