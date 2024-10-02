Studio BONES Spins Off Production Department as New Company BONES FILM

© BONES

BONES

Studioannounced on Tuesday that it has spun off its production department and has established a new company,FILM Co., Ltd.

The new company's representative directors are Yoshihiro Oyabu and BONES founder and president Masahiko Minami . Naoki Amano is the director.

Minami founded BONES alongside former Sunrise staff members Hiroshi Ōsaka and Toshihiro Kawamoto in 1998, whose first work included collaborating with Sunrise on Cowboy Bebop: The Movie . He has been the president and producer for BONES ever since, and is credited as producer or planning for many of their subsequent productions, including the studio's first original feature-length anime film Sword of the Stranger , as well as Fullmetal Alchemist , My Hero Academia , Eureka Seven , Space Dandy , Snow White with the Red Hair , and more.

Crunchyroll started streaming a four-part documentary about Studio Bones titled Bones 25: Dreaming Forward in February, commemorating the studio's 25th anniversary.

BONES ' original television anime Metallic Rouge premiered on January 10 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide excluding Asia as it aired in Japan.

BONES will produce the television anime adaptation of Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta manga, slated for release in 2025.