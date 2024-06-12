Kei Urana's Gachiakuta Manga Gets 2025 TV Anime by Bones

Anime studio BONES announced on Thursday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta manga for a 2025 television premiere. The anime's official website unveiled a teaser trailer and "kick-off" visual for the anime.

Kei Urana also drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

Fumihiko Suganuma ( The First Slam Dunk unit director, Train to the End of the World chief episode director) is directing the anime at BONES . Hiroshi Seko ( Chainsaw Man , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , Captain Earth , Release the Spyce ) is designing the characters, and is also serving as the chief animation director.

Staff from BONES , Avex Pictures , and Kodansha will present a panel on the anime at Anime Expo next month.

Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

Urana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. Hideyoshi Ando is credited for graffiti design. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled volume on March 15, and will release the 11th volume on June 17. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's second volume on April 30.