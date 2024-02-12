News
Crunchyroll Streams New 4-Part Documentary on Studio BONES
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will begin streaming a new four-part documentary about Studio BONES titled Bones 25: Dreaming Forward on Tuesday. Each part will be 24-minutes long. The company streamed a trailer:
Crunchyroll and French production company DeltaRocket are producing the documentary commemorating the 25th anniversary of Studio BONES. DeltaRocket's Jace directed the series. Junichi Suwabe is credited as the narrator.
The documentary's four parts include: "The History of Bones," "Style and Originality," "Successful Adaptation," and "Metallic Rouge: The Future of Bones." The series features appearances from 30 personalities, including Masahiko Minami (president), ONE (Mob Psycho 100), Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop), Kafka Asagiri (Bungo Stray Dogs), and Yutaka Izubuchi (Metallic Rouge conceptual author, series composition), and Motonobu Hori of (Metallic Rouge director).
Masahiko Minami founded BONES alongside former Sunrise staff members Hiroshi Ōsaka and Toshihiro Kawamoto in 1998, whose first work included collaborating with Sunrise on Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. He has been the president and producer for BONES ever since, and is credited as producer or planning for many of their subsequent productions, including the studio's first original feature-length anime film Sword of the Stranger, as well as Fullmetal Alchemist, My Hero Academia, Eureka Seven, Space Dandy, Snow White with the Red Hair, and more.
BONES' original television anime Metallic Rouge premiered on January 10 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. Crunchyroll streams the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.
Source: Email correspondence