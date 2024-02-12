Crunchyroll Streams New 4-Part Documentary on Studio BONES

DeltaRocket's documentary begins streaming on Tuesday

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will begin streaming a new four-part documentary about Studio BONES titled Bones 25: Dreaming Forward on Tuesday. Each part will be 24-minutes long. The company streamed a trailer:

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll and French production company DeltaRocket are producing the documentary commemorating the 25th anniversary of Studio BONES . DeltaRocket's Jace directed the series. Junichi Suwabe is credited as the narrator.

The documentary's four parts include: "The History of Bones," "Style and Originality," "Successful Adaptation," and " Metallic Rouge : The Future of Bones." The series features appearances from 30 personalities, including Masahiko Minami (president), ONE ( Mob Psycho 100 ), Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop ), Kafka Asagiri ( Bungo Stray Dogs ), and Yutaka Izubuchi ( Metallic Rouge conceptual author, series composition), and Motonobu Hori of ( Metallic Rouge director).

Masahiko Minami founded BONES alongside former Sunrise staff members Hiroshi Ōsaka and Toshihiro Kawamoto in 1998, whose first work included collaborating with Sunrise on Cowboy Bebop: The Movie . He has been the president and producer for BONES ever since, and is credited as producer or planning for many of their subsequent productions, including the studio's first original feature-length anime film Sword of the Stranger , as well as Fullmetal Alchemist , My Hero Academia , Eureka Seven , Space Dandy , Snow White with the Red Hair , and more.

BONES ' original television anime Metallic Rouge premiered on January 10 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block. Crunchyroll streams the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

Source: Email correspondence