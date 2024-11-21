My Hero Academia Manga's Final Volume Adds 38 Pages of New Content Following Original Ending

42nd, final volume launches in Japan on December 4

Image via Amazon © Kōhei Horikoshi, Shueisha, Viz Media

My Hero Academia

The official X/Twitter account for'smanga revealed on Wednesday that the manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume will include 38 pages of new content that take place after the original ending.will publish the volume in Japan on December 4.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it on August 5. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The seventh season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. The anime again aired on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it airs.

The anime is getting a final season in 2025.

My Hero Academia: You're Next , the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise , opened in Japan on August 2. The film is screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International opened the film in U.S. theaters on October 11. The film is available with English subtitles and dub releases.