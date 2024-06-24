My Hero Academia Manga to End in 5 Chapters

Shueisha announced on Monday in its "Jump Press" video that Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga will end in five chapters. The manga's final chapter will publish in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's combined 36th and 37th issue, which will release on August 5.

Horikoshi stated that the manga will continue "for a short while" when the manga started its epilogue on June 3. The manga is on a two-week break and will return on July 1.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April.

The manga has inspired six television anime seasons and several anime specials. The seventh season debuted on April 6 with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4.

The manga has also inspired three anime films. The fourth anime film is titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), and it will debut on August 2. Horikoshi is again serving as the general supervisor and original character designer.

