My Hero Academia Enters 'Epilogue;' Author States Manga Will Continue for 'A While' as it 'Returns to its Title'

Manga's 424th chapter released on Monday

Editor's Note: The second paragraph of this article discusses spoilers for the previous chapter of My Hero Academia manga.

Image via Amazon © Kōhei Horikoshi, Shueisha, Viz Media

My Hero Academia

'smanga entered its "epilogue" with the 424th chapter in this year's 27th issue of'smagazine on Monday.

Horikoshi additionally mentioned in the author comments for this latest chapter that while usually the conclusion of a story is short, he cannot end the manga right after the enemy is defeated, and so the manga will continue "for a short while." Horikoshi added the manga will "return to its title."

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April.

The manga has inspired six television anime seasons and several anime specials. The seventh season debuted on April 6 with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4.

The manga has also inspired three anime films. The fourth anime film is titled My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), and it will debut on August 2. Horikoshi is again serving as the general supervisor and original character designer.

