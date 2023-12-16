My Hero Academia Anime Airs 4-Episode Recap in April Before Premiering Season 7 on May 4

Main 7th season anime premieres on May 4

The Jump Festa '24 event on Saturday revealed a new trailer for the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime. The video reveals that the anime will debut on April 6 with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) will then debut on May 4. The anime will again air on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.

Image via My Hero Academia anime's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended on March 25.will voice the character Star and Stripe in the new season.

The anime is also getting a fourth film. Horikoshi will serve as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film will have an original story that will take place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. The manga's 39th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 2. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. A new two-episode original video anime screened in Japan in June 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.

The anime's sixth season premiered in October 2022. The season aired for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub. Toonami is airing the anime. The My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle special anime episode debuted in October.