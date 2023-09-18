My Hero Academia Gets New Anime Episode 'UA Heroes Battle' Next Month

Original story screens in 10 theaters October 20-26

Image via My Hero Academia's anime site © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

This year's 42nd digital issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that My Hero Academia will receive a special anime episode titled My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle that will screen in 10 theaters in Japan from October 20-26.

The magazine describes the story:

The stage this time is the UA dormitory just before season 5's Endeavor Internship arc! In the middle of winter, a hot and blustery cold battle is unfolding at Heights Alliance! Third-year Mirio Togata appears suddenly as the first-year students in Class A are bored during their ban from going outside. He brings with him the card game "Yuuei Heroes Battle," created by the support class. As each student picks cards and joins the fierce battle, there seems to be more to the game than meets the eye. At the end, who will emerge victorious?

The TV anime's sixth season premiered in October 2022. The season aired for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. Toonami is airing the anime.

The anime will get a seventh season.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. A new two-episode original video anime screened in Japan in June 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.

The anime franchise has previously had three films. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission opened in Japan in August 2021. The film opened in the United States in October 2021, and eventually earned more than US$10 million.

An event for the sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime revealed in August the anime is getting a fourth film. The film will have an original story that will take place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society.