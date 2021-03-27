My Hero Academia 3rd Anime Film's 1st Teaser Reveals Full Title, August 6 Opening

My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission features original story

The first episode of the fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime revealed a teaser video with more details on Saturday for the third anime film in the franchise. The film's title is My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : World Heroes' Mission , and it will open in Japan on August 6.

The video features Deku, Bakugō, and Todoroki in new "stealth suit" costumes. The video teases that in the film's story, Deku will be wanted by authorities for mass murder. Additionally, the film will feature an incident that involves the whole world. The narration on the teaser states, "the time limit until the world destruction crisis is two hours."

The film will feature an original story. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will again serve as chief supervisor and original character designer.

Kenji Nagasaki is returning from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi .

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada, where it ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened on February 26.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan on August 16, and Funimation and Crunchyroll began streaming the episodes on August 15.

The fifth season premiered on Saturday with an anime-original episode.