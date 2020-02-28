My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Film Tops U.S. Box Office Chart on Wednesday

Film ranks at #3 on Thursday with 2-day total of US$3,325,018

The Box Office Mojo website reported that the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ) film topped the U.S. box office chart for its opening day on Wednesday, earning US$2,526,900. The film then ranked at #3 on Thursday, earning US$798,118. The film's two-day earnings total is US$3,325,018.

Funimation began screening the film in the United States and Canada in more than 1,000 total theaters starting on Wednesday . The film has both subtitled and dubbed screenings.

Funimation describes the film:

Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it's more like a vacation … until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens' lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they're the island's only hope.

The film opened in Japan on December 20, and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film has earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$14 million), and has sold more than 1.21 million tickets. The film's 4DX screenings began on January 24 in 81 theaters in Japan.

As with the previous My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film, manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi had overall supervision of the film, and handled the original character designs. Kenji Nagasaki and Yousuke Kuroda returned from the series and the previous film as the director and scriptwriter, respectively. Yoshihiko Umakoshi returned to design the characters, and Yuuki Hayashi once again composed the music. BONES animated the film. Rock band sumika performed the theme song "Higher Ground."

