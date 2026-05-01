Voice Actor Tomoyo Kurosawa Announces Birth of 1st Child

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Voice actor Tomoyo Kurosawa announced on Friday that she had given birth to her first child. Kurosawa stated she is “cherishing every moment of motherhood and will continue to dedicate myself to my work as a voice actor .”

As of press time, Kurosawa's announcement has received 111,000 likes and 2,100 replies, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues.

The Saitama native debuted as a voice actor in the 2010 film Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW . She is known for her acting versatility and naturalistic cadence. Kurosawa has appeared in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX as Amate Yusuriha/Machu, Sound! Euphonium as Kumiko Omae, Land of the Lustrous as Phosphophyllite, Yuki Yuna Is a Hero as Itsuki Inubozaki, Aikatsu! as Otome Arisugawa, and Go! Go! Loser Rangers! as Renren Akebayashi, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.

Kurosawa announced her marriage in June 2023.